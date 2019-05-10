Disney Channel Announces Premiere Dates for RAVEN'S HOME and BUNK'D

The season premiere dates of two popular comedy series for kids and families-"Raven's Home" and "BUNK'D"-have been set for MONDAY, JUNE 17 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT), and THURSDAY, JUNE 20 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT), respectively, on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

In the third season of "Raven's Home," its star and executive producer Raven-Symoné will make her television directing debut. The season is also highlighted by guest stars Jaleel White ("Me, Myself and I," "Family Matters"), Jonathan McDaniel ("That's So Raven") and Charles Robinson ("Night Court," "K.C. Undercover"). The stories pick up with Raven Baxter, her family and friends pursuing their creative dreams. Booker, Nia and Tess form a music group, The Chi-Lective, with Levi as their music video director, Raven is determined to launch her fashion line, while Chelsea has finally found her niche as a life coach. "Raven's Home" stars Raven-Symoné ("That's So Raven"), Issac Ryan Brown (ABC's "black-ish" and Disney's "Kim Possible"), Navia Robinson ("Being Mary Jane"), Jason Maybaum (Disney's "Freaky Friday"), Sky Katz and Anneliese van der Pol ("That's So Raven"). Additionally, Johnno Wilson ("You Kiddin' Me") guest stars this season as Levi's dad, Garrett.

In the fourth season premiere of the hit summer camp comedy "BUNK'D," former counselor Lou Hockhauser takes the mantle as camp director as she and her veteran campers, Destiny, Finn and Matteo, welcome three new Camp Kikiwaka members-Noah (an upbeat actor from Hollywood), Ava (a tenacious counselor from the big city) and Gwen (who has spent her entire life living off the grid). "BUNK'D" stars Miranda May ("The Heartbreak Kid," "Samantha Who?"), Raphael Alejandro ("Once Upon a Time"), Will Buie Jr. ("Daytime Divas"), Mallory James Mahoney (Disney's "Adventures in Babysitting"), Shelby Simmons ("Andi Mack"), Scarlett Estevez ("Daddy's Home") and Israel Johnson ("Schooled").

Photo Credit: Disney Channel/Craig Sjodin/Kelsey McNeal





