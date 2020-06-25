Disney Channel Announces 'Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along' and 'Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist'

Harnessing the unifying power of music, Disney Channel is presenting a night of entertainment for kids and families with two music specials featuring a bevy of fan-favorite Disney Channel stars, past and present, along with celebrity guests and popular artists. "Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along" and "Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist" are set to premiere back to back on FRIDAY, JULY 10, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel. Immediately after the "ARDYs," "Descendants" star Sarah Jeffery's new Disney Channel Voices music video, "Even the Stars," will make its Disney Channel debut.

The "Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along" will feature Disney Channel's family of multitalented stars and special guests as they perform iconic songs from Disney Channel Original Movies and more. With a beach ball to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences can sing and dance along with their favorite stars as they sing and dance to iconic songs from popular movies including "High School Musical 2," "Camp Rock 2," "Let It Shine," "Descendants 3" and "ZOMBIES."

"Disney Chanel Summer Sing-Along" will include performances and appearances by Demi Lovato, Coco Jones ("Let It Shine"), Olivia Rodrigo ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"), Jerry Harris ("CHEER"); Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Ariel Martin, Trevor Tordjman, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza ("ZOMBIES 2"); Jadah Marie ("Descendants 3"); Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz, Jason Maybaum ("Raven's Home"); Ruby Rose Turner, Dakota Lotus ("Coop and Cami Ask the World"); Raphael Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, Israel Johnson ("BUNK'D"); Ava Kolker, Jackson Dollinger, Christian J. Simon ("Sydney to the Max"); and Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman ("Just Roll with It"). The special will also introduce international dance crew Let It Happen, comprised of sisters Norah, Yarah and Rosa Mukanga.

The night of music continues with the "Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist," hosted by Disney Channel's "Austin & Ally" alum, singer, songwriter and recording artist Laura Marano. The hour-long celebration will showcase many of today's brightest stars in music including scheduled appearances and performances by Sia, Thriii - the R&B group comprised of China Anne McClain ("Descendants," "Black Lightning") and her sisters, Sierra and Lauryn McClain, Sabrina Carpenter, Now United, Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler, Kylie Cantrall, Anne-Marie, Brent Rivera, Meg Donnelly, Echosmith, Max & Harvey, Sarah Jeffery, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Sofia Wylie, Issac Ryan Brown, Sky Katz, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Ell, and Blanco Brown. The star-filled special will also feature iconic moments from the first seven years of the "ARDYs," including performances by Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, to name a few. Additionally, this year Radio Disney will honor teachers as part of "ARDYs" "Heroes For Change" Award and will give a donation to DonorsChoose to fulfill teacher projects, bringing classroom dreams to life and helping kids thrive.

Photo credit: Disney Channel

