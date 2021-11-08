Disney Announces New Disney+ Day Releases & Promotion

Ahead of Disney+ Day this Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company announced new company-wide promotions and additional content premiering this Friday to kick off the celebration of the Disney+ global community.

To thank fans for their support over the past two years, Disney+ subscribers can enjoy special benefits including additional time at Disney Parks around the world, shopDisney deals, access to fan-favorite content, exclusive first-looks on platform, and more. Fans can also follow along with @DisneyPlus on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram this Friday at 6:00am PT for exciting first looks at upcoming Disney+ movies and series. For those looking to join the Disney+ community, starting TODAY through Sunday, November 14, new and eligible returning subscribers can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99.

"Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series," said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. "With Disney+ Day, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can."

On Friday November 12 at 6:00am PT, fans can follow along with @DisneyPlus on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars for upcoming content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and in select international territories, Star.

Disney+ subscribers will also be treated to exclusive on-platform specials from Pixar Animation Studios premiering at 8:00am PT and from Marvel Studios premiering at 8:45am PT, and other surprise sneak peeks.

Additional new and beloved fan-favorite content will make their Disney+ streaming debuts on November 12, including:

A new documentary titled "The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles" about Billie Eilish's recent Disney+ cinematic concert experience.

"Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings," a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios' theatrical release.

"Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye," an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye's epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series.

The live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film "Enchanted" from 2007, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

The recent Disney Channel Original Movie "Spin" where Rhea, an Indian American teen, discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend her South Asian culture and the world around her.

All episodes of "Fancy Nancy" season 3, which will launch day and date with its premiere on Disney Junior.

These titles join previously announced Disney+ Day premieres including: "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings," "Jungle Cruise," "Home SWEET HOME Alone," "Olaf Presents," "Frozen Fever," "Paperman," "The Ballad of Nessie," "Feast," "Get a Horse!," "The Little Matchgirl," "Tick Tock Tale," "Tangled Ever After," "Ciao Alberto," "The Simpsons in Plusaversary," "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," "Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett," "Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special," "Entrelazados," and in international markets, "Dopesick."