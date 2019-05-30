Discovery Channel Presents New Season of HOMESTEAD RESCUE

Television's favorite homesteading experts are back to help struggling homesteaders save their abodes from the brink of destruction. Traveling to some of the most dangerous, isolated areas in the country and battling all that Mother Nature can throw their way, expert craftsman and survivalist Marty Raney, alongside daughter Misty and son Matt, return to help families sharpen their homesteading skills and learn to survive off-the-grid in an all new season of HOMESTEAD RESCUE, premiering Wednesday, June 12 at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Fans can also watch episodes early each Wednesday on Discovery GO, free with their paid TV subscription.

As more and more families opt to escape the pressures of urban life and live remotely and sustainably off-the-grid, many are quick to realize they must face a harsh reality in order to achieve the dream. Whether lacking the necessary bush-craft survival skills, having to constantly protect their livestock from surrounding predators or struggling to master the delicate art of farming, few rookie homesteaders will last beyond the first big winter, rainy season, or natural disaster.

That's where the Raney family steps in. Each equipped with their own unique set of skills and expertise, the Raney's have tasked themselves with rescuing these failing homesteads and aiding the homesteaders who are desperate to save their dwellings and new-found way of life from total demise. From the rugged Driftless Region of Wisconsin, to the remote high desert in Colorado, no homestead is too far gone for the Raney family.

Whether they're helping a war veteran save his dream of living off-grid by establishing a more reliable food source, or protecting a family in imminent danger of a blazing wilderness fire, the Raney's continue their mission to bring salvation to homestead hopefuls around the country.

HOMESTEAD RESCUE is produced for Discovery by Raw Television. For Raw Television, Mike Griffiths and Sam Maynard serve as Executive Producers, and Keeley Van Dyke as Co-Executive Producer. For Discovery, John Slaughter serves as Executive Producer, and Jessica Mollo serves as Associate Producer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories