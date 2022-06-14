Discovery Announces SHARK WEEK 2022 Premiere

Get your heart pumping this July with the return of television's longest-running, and most anticipated summer event, Shark Week! The annual TV event returns for a historic 34th year with bigger sharks, bigger breaches, and even bigger findings from the teams of dedicated scientists and researchers in the field beginning Sunday, July 24 on Discovery Channel and discovery+.

This year features non-stop action as SHARK WEEK takes viewers to new locations - from the Exuma Islands in the Bahamas to Papau New Guinea. The week spotlights innovative shark technology and research to find breakthrough information on these elusive creatures and their mating and migration patterns in addition to the findings of a new, undescribed species.

The IMPRACTICAL JOKERS have spent a decade attempting to out-dare and humiliate each other and now they're ready to use their antics for the greater good - SHARK EDUCATION! For the first time these comedians are taking on SHARK WEEK embarking on a hysterical adventure that could only come from the Impractical Jokers.

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery. With the largest-ever content offering at launch, discovery+ features a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular passion verticals including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com, or find the discovery+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming.

Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others.