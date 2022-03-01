Discovery+ Announces RESTAURANT RIVALS: IRVINE VS. TAFFER

Robert Irvine is a highly acclaimed chef with a model that has always put food first with the belief that if the menu is amazing, the people will come. Jon Taffer is a businessman who believes it is all about creating an overall dining experience that makes for a successful restaurant.

Now, these larger-than-life personalities face off for the first time in the new three-episode competition Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer, with all episodes available to stream on Thursday, March 3rd on discovery+.

Saving hundreds of locations throughout their careers, Robert and Jon have seen it all, from terrible food and unappealing restaurant décor to combative owners. In each hour-long episode of Restaurant Rivals, Jon and Robert put their guiding principles to the test, using their trademark combination of tough love and sharp business acumen to help a pair of struggling restaurant owners back to profitability.

With the flip of a coin, Robert and Jon pick which restaurant they will make-over. Their mission: create a new menu and make improvements to the restaurant and staff within 24 hours before a head-to-head dining service determines the winner.

Each restaurant is judged on select criteria by a group of guests dining at both establishments, including quality of food, atmosphere, and service. With bragging rights on the line, Jon and Robert pull out all the stops to determine who is the top dog to earn the ultimate victory at the end of the third episode.

Watch the trailer for the new series here: