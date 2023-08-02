Director Tamika Miller's HONOR STUDENT to Screen at Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Catch the screening at MVAAFF from August 4th-12th.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

Director Tamika Miller's HONOR STUDENT to Screen at Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

HONOR STUDENT, the feature film from director Tamika Miller (Quantum Leap, The Equalizer, Station 19) will screen this weekend at the esteemed Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF), with Miller in attendance as it celebrates its 21st edition from August 4th-12th.

HONOR STUDENT is a provocative thriller about a picture-perfect teenager named Jeremy Chue, talented, with perfect grades and from a well-off family, attending a prestigious private school in Washington, D.C. At least, this is how he appears. After losing his twin brother in a mass shooting, Jeremy takes matters into his own hands, holds a teacher hostage and teaches America a lesson it will never forget.

The film serves as a sobering call to action to invoke more meaningful conversations in an effort to curtail gun violence.

Co-written and directed by Tamika MIller, HONOR STUDENT stars Emmy-nominated actress Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid's Tale, All American: Homecoming) and Hudson Yang (Fresh off the Boat). Co-written by Joe Rechtman, the film is produced by Miller, Joanna Shaw and Sophia Solomon.

HONOR STUDENT had its World Premiere earlier this year at the Pan African Film Festival, with subsequent screenings at the Harlem International Film Festival, the Los Angeles ISF (Independent Film Showcase) Film Festival and the Boston International Film Festival. The film took home awards at each festival, winning Best Director at Harlem, Best Actress for Jenrette at Los Angeles ISF and an Indie Spirit Special Recognition Award for Miller at Boston respectively.

Following its screening at Martha's Vineyard on Saturday, August 5th at 3:00pm, the film will screen publicly at the New Jersey Film Festival at Rutgers University on September 10th and at the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival in Atlanta on September 22nd. Additional film festival screenings will be announced as they become available, with a desire to also screen the film at universities across the U.S.

Co-Writer and Director Tamika Miller said: "It is an honor to screen at MVAAFF - a festival known for its thought-provoking films and discussions by some of the most brilliant minds in film, politics and social justice."




