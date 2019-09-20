Diane Sawyer to Hold First Television Interview with Demi Moore

ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer will have the first television interview with actress Demi Moore on her new memoir, "Inside Out."

Demi Moore reveals the truth of her life and the stories never heard before-her turbulent childhood, professional triumphs, private struggles, marriages and family life.

"Inside Out: A Memoir" will be released on Sept. 24, 2019, by HarperCollins.

Sawyer's interview will air across ABC News Monday, Sept. 23, through Wednesday, Sept. 25, starting on "Good Morning America." "Nightline," ABCNews.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com will also feature THE ONE on one.

Photo credit: ABC News





