Designer Grace Mitchell Returns For a Second Season of HGTV's ONE OF A KIND

Home renovation expert and imaginative interior designer Grace Mitchell returns to create extraordinary, personalized room designs in a new 13-episode season of HGTV's One of a Kind. Premiering on Monday, Sept. 9, at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, the series will get a special showcase immediately following the eagerly anticipated 90-minute premiere episode of A Very Brady Renovation at 9 p.m. ET/PT. ONE OF A KIND follows Grace as she overhauls uninspired Fort Worth homes to reflect the personalities of the families that own them. The series, which attracted more than 8.8 million viewers during its freshman run, will air in its regular 10 p.m. ET/PT timeslot beginning Monday, Sept. 16.

"When I take on a project, I spend a lot of time learning about my clients," said Grace. "If their homes don't say anything about them, I can give their spaces a fresh design that truly tells their personal story."

True to her signature style, Grace's home renovations are designed to reflect her clients' family history and individual passions. This season's out-of-the-box projects include a heartfelt family motto inset into bathroom tile, handmade wine barrel mirrors, customized paintings of a family's ancestral homes, and wallpaper created from keepsake restaurant menus. In addition, one renovation offers a modern 1970s twist when Grace incorporates paint by number wallpaper, colorful appliances and a unique triangular fireplace.

"When I'm done with a renovation, I want to be able to look around THE ROOM and see who my clients are-where they came from, what they like, and what is special and unique about them," added Grace. "To me, that's my job."

Fans can stay connected with ONE OF A KIND on HGTV's digital platforms as well. A new episode will be available on HGTV GO every Monday beginning Sept. 9. Fans can visit HGTV.com/OneofaKind for before and after photos and videos with exclusive commentary from Grace, as well as special DIY projects and sentimental clips from the season. Viewers also can interact via social media using #HGTVOneofaKind and can follow Grace on Instagram at @astoriedstyle.





