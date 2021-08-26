Denise Gough, Sam Worthington, & More Join Andrew Garfield in UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN

FX has announced the rest of the cast for its highly-anticipated new series, Under the Banner of Heaven. Denise Gough, Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat, and Christopher Heyerdahl will join the previously announced Andrew Garfield in the limited series based on the bestselling novel of the same name.

The story follows a detective whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family's spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust of the government.

Deadline reports that production recently began in Calgary. Dustin Lance Black is the series creator and executive producer, along with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp for Imagine Television; Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films. David McKenzie will direct.

Denise Gough was most recently seen on Broadway in Tony Kushner's multi-award winning two-part play Angels in America, along with Garfield. She made headlines starring in Duncan MacMillan's award-winning play, People Places and Things, which earned her an Olivier Award and a Critics Circle Theatre Award for Best Actress. Her central performance, hailed as a 'tour de force', united critics who heaped praise on her harrowing portrayal of a young addict in rehab. The play, directed by Jeremy Herrin, transferred from the National Theatre to the West End Wyndham's Theatre. It transferred to New York at St Ann's Warehouse.