Demi Lovato to Guest Star on WILL & GRACE

Demi Lovato is set to guest star on the upcoming season of NBC's Will & Grace, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Lovato will play Jenny, a guarded gal who comes into the life of Will (Eric McCormack) in an unexpected way. Lovato will guest star on three episodes in 2020, when the third season is expected to air as part of NBC's midseason lineup.

The third season of Will & Grace will be the final season, according to NBC, and it will consist of 18 episodes, with a premiere date to be announced later.

"Will & Grace" returned to NBC on Sept. 28, 2017 and stands as the network's most-watched comedy in 7 years. Originally debuting in 1998 and cementing its place in the cultural zeitgeist among critics and fans alike, "Will & Grace" has been nominated for 88 Emmy Awards, winning 18 of them including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Demi Lovato is a singer and actress who starred on Disney Channel's original series 'Sonny with a Chance.' As an adult, she's become a successful recording artist with hits like 'Skyscraper,' 'Cool for the Summer,' 'Heart Attack' and 'Sorry Not Sorry.'

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.





