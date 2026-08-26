Debbie McGee to Publish Debut Memoir A MAGICAL LIFE

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Debbie McGee is set to publish her debut memoir, A Magical Life, with a release date of Thursday 8th October.

For more than 50 years, Debbie has been a much loved fixture of British entertainment, from her early career as a ballerina and decades performing alongside Paul Daniels, to Strictly Come Dancing and becoming the first woman invited to join The Magic Circle.

Part memoir, part lifestyle guide, A Magical Life lifts the curtain on her extraordinary life and career, sharing the stories behind the magic as well as the deeply personal experiences that have shaped the woman she is today.

Covering five decades in showbusiness, her marriage to and loss of Paul, fleeing Iran during the revolution, her experience with breast cancer, Strictly and life after loss, the book is a story of love, resilience and reinvention.

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