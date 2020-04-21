David Spade, Lauren Lapkus Star in THE WRONG MISSY

Netflix has shared the key art for the upcoming film The Wrong Missy, starring David Spade and Lauren Lapkus.

See the key art below!

In The Wrong Missy, when Tim Morris meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company's corporate retreat on an island resort... However, when a past BLIND DATE from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns too late that he's been texting "The Wrong Missy".

The film also stars Nick Swardson, Geoff Pierson, Jackie Sandler, Molly Simms, Sarah Chalke, Chris Witaske, and Rob Schneider.

The Wrong Missy releases globally on Netflix on May 13, 2020.





Related Articles View More TV Stories