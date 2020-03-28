David Harbour wants Marvel to release Black Widow online!

During an Instagram Q&A, the actor said, "My publisher also sent me an email saying Black Widow had been postponed and I think I replied, 'Shocker'. Wouldn't it be fun if we all could just stream it? But that's above my pay grade."

Harbour plays Russian super-soldier Alexei Shostakov - aka Red Guardian - in the film.

Black Widow's cinematic release was postponed due to the virus outbreak. It was originally scheduled to be released on May 1, 2020.

In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller "Black Widow," Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, "Black Widow" is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.





