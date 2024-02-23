David Attenborough's MAMMALS Series to Premiere On BBC AMERICA & AMC+ This Summer

Renowned naturalist and three-time Emmy Award-winner Sir David Attenborough (Seven Worlds, One Planet, Blue Planet II) is set to present the next major natural history series, Mammals, premiering on BBC AMERICA and AMC+ this summer.

Mammals are the most successful animal group on earth. Found on every continent and in every ocean, they've evolved to master almost every habitat on our planet. But how?

Twenty years after Life of Mammals, Attenborough revisits this extraordinary group of animals in a major new series for BBC AMERICA: Mammals. Full of new, never-before-seen behaviors, this series offers fascinating insights into the most successful animal group in the world. From the tiny Etruscan shrew to the giant blue whale, Mammals will reveal the SECRETS OF their success, and how their winning design, incredible adaptability, unrivalled intelligence, and unique sociability have all contributed to their remarkable rise.

By weight less than 6% of today's mammals are WILD animals and many species face extinction. As well as giving viewers an exciting new perspective on a remarkable group of animals, the series will also highlight many of the problems faced by mammals in today's rapidly changing world.

Each episode explores a different environment; Dark, Cold, Heat, Water, Forest and The New WILD – an episode which explores the ingenious ways mammals are adapting to a world dominated by humans, arguably the most successful mammal of all. And each episode covers a range of remarkable mammals – from the miniature tenrecs of Madagascar to the humpback whales of the Indian ocean.

Roger Webb, Executive Producer says: “Being mammals ourselves, the animals featured in the series and the stories told about them are instantly relatable. It's impossible not to admire a mother capuchin monkey who's able to provide her baby with a drink in a dry, sun baked forest or a chimpanzee father giving his family a lesson in finding honey buried underground. This connection to us, makes Mammals an incredibly engaging and compelling piece of television – one that will also lead us to question our role in the lives of the WILD mammals we share the planet with.”

Scott Alexander, Series Producer says: “Mammals includes animals like the great apes, the big cats, dolphins, whales as well as the mythical wolverine and adorable tenrec – who wouldn't want to make a series with such a wonderful cast of animals.”

Mammals, a 6 x 60 series made by BBC Studios Natural History Unit and co-produced by BBC AMERICA, ZDF, Youku and France Televisions. It was commissioned by Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual and Sreya Biswas, Head of Natural History, BBC Commissioning. The Executive Producer is Roger Webb and the Series Producer is Scott Alexander. Mammals will premiere on BBC AMERICA and AMC+ this summer.