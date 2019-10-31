Dave Franco to Star in Farrelly Brothers Comedy Series on Quibi

Today, Quibi announced the greenlight for THE NOW from Peter and Bobby Farrelly, and the casting of Dave Franco in the lead role.

Produced by Anonymous Content, the series will be directed by Bobby Farrelly and Peter Farrelly, who most recently won two Oscars for writing and producing 'Green Book.'

From Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly, comes a comedy that examines what exactly makes life worth living. For Ed Poole (Dave Franco), clarity comes when a secret from his past has seemingly destroyed his future. He soon realizes the only thing that will make his life worth living is to forget the past, screw the future and just live in THE NOW.

Actor, producer, and director Dave Franco was most recently seen in Barry Jenkins's Oscar nominated drama IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK and in the critically acclaimed film THE DISASTER ARTIST. He recently wrapped production on his feature directorial debut, THE RENTAL.

Franco's film credits include 21 JUMP STREET, NEIGHBORS, NEIGHBORS 2, NOW YOU SEE ME, NOW YOU SEE ME 2, NERVE, THE LITTLE HOURS, 6 BALLOONS, WARM BODIES, and he lent his voice to THE LEGO MOVIE and THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE. Television credits include SCRUBS and Netflix's EASY.

Franco is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, Relevant, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.





