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Dave Asprey gave host Ben Gleib an answer he did not expect when asked for the single biggest hack to live past 100 on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB. Rather than pointing to a supplement stack or a cold plunge routine, Asprey said the real key is joy, confronting inner demons, and steering clear of being the troll in the comments section.

Asprey has been described in previous appearances on the show as the father of biohacking, a four-time New York Times bestselling author known for his work on optimizing health and longevity through diet, technology and lifestyle changes. He has used past visits to the program to detail specific physical routines, including a shift away from daily 90-minute gym sessions toward a 20-minute weekly workout he says delivers better results than a daily spin class.

This appearance pushed past the physical side of biohacking into something more psychological, with Asprey framing longevity as much a matter of mindset as diet or exercise. The emphasis on joy and dealing with internal struggles marks a departure from the workout-and-recovery focus of his prior conversation with Gleib.

Asprey has made multiple stops on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, including a joint appearance with internet personality Hannah Stocking that ranged from foot tattoos to storm-related tangents. That episode is detailed in Hannah Stocking and Dave Asprey Dig Into Biohacking on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB.

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