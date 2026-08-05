Dave Asprey Explains Why an 88-Year-Old Changed His Life on GOOD NIGHT

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A near-death detour in his mid-20s set Dave Asprey on the path to becoming a biohacking author, as he explained during the Nightcap after-party segment on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB. Asprey told host Ben Gleib that he was sick and headed toward disability when he started spending time with 80-year-olds who were reversing signs of aging, an experience he says reshaped his entire outlook on health.

The turning point, Asprey said, came from watching one 88-year-old who had more energy at 11:30PM than he did. That encounter, he told Gleib, changed everything and pushed him toward the work he has become known for. Asprey has appeared on the show before as what previous coverage describes as the father of biohacking, a four-time New York Times bestselling author focused on optimizing health and longevity through diet, technology and lifestyle changes.

In earlier visits to GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, Asprey has detailed specific routines, including a year-long self-experiment with a Taoist retention protocol and a shift away from daily 90-minute workouts toward a shorter weekly routine he says produces better results. This latest appearance added an origin story to that ongoing conversation about his health philosophy.

The Nightcap segment took an unexpected turn when Hannah Stocking asked a question about sperm facials that stunned the room. Stocking has appeared on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB multiple times, and previously detailed Asprey's year-long no-ejaculation experiment in similarly candid fashion.

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