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A year-long self-experiment in Taoist retention practices anchored Dave Asprey's latest appearance on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, where the biohacking author walked host Ben Gleib through what he calls a no-ejaculation protocol. Asprey detailed published happiness data he says supports the practice, along with a personal attempt to go 30 days without breaking the protocol that fell apart on day 22. Gleib pushed back throughout the conversation, questioning the practicality and appeal of the routine.

Asprey has been described in earlier appearances on the show as the father of biohacking, a four-time New York Times bestselling author known for his work on optimizing health and longevity through diet, technology and lifestyle changes. He has used previous visits to detail specific routines, including a shift away from daily 90-minute workouts toward a 20-minute weekly training approach he says outperforms daily spin classes.

In this debate, Asprey went further into behavioral claims tied to the retention protocol, citing men who told him the practice was connected to landing $30,000 raises. He framed the yearlong test as part of his broader approach to self-experimentation, a pattern consistent with the physical and lifestyle changes he has discussed on prior episodes.

The exchange builds on Asprey's recurring role on the program, where he has previously argued that his biggest longevity hack is not a supplement at all. That conversation, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story, focused on joy and confronting inner demons rather than physical protocols, giving this latest debate added context within Asprey's ongoing dialogue with Gleib.

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