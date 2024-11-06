Dateline to Air Two-Hour Menendez Brothers Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dateline NBC will air a two-hour special Friday, November 8 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on the latest developments in the high-profile murder trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez that continues to captivate the nation.

The broadcast features a new interview with Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, who recently filed a motion for a resentencing hearing for the brothers. As the scripted Netflix show reignites public interest in the Menendez case, Dateline will report on the latest, including a letter seemingly written by Erik to his cousin before the murders. Gascón tells Morrison: “This is not about whether they committed the crime, they did. This is about 35 years of rehabilitation under state law, can they be released safely?”

During The Menendez Brothers: Chance at Freedom, the prosecutor from the brothers' 1993 trial, Pamela Bozanich, opens up about defending herself against a wave of recent online criticism. She tells Morrison in a new interview that she bought a Mossberg shotgun to arm herself, which is the same type of gun used in the killings of the brothers’ parents. The episode also features interviews with additional key players in the case, including never-before-aired excerpts from Morrison’s 2017 interview with Lyle.

Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 33rd season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays at 9/8c, Dateline also airs across NBC, cable and in broadcast syndication, with hundreds of hours available to stream on Peacock’s Dateline 24/7 channel. Dateline 24/7 can also be viewed on channels on Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Pluto TV, Freevee, Local Now, Xfinity, Amazon Fire News App, TuneIn and Xumo. Additionally, the newsmagazine reaches millions through its #1 podcasts and its showcast. Liz Cole is the senior executive producer and Paul Ryan is the executive producer.

