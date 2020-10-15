Danny Trejo Battles Mutant Pig-Soldiers in Exploitation Epic BULLETS OF JUSTICE

Watch the trailer below.

The Horror Collective is proud to announce the digital/VOD release of the blood-soaked, outrageously clever exploitation action-horror BULLETS OF JUSTICE starring Danny Trejo ("Machete", "From Dusk Til Dawn"), and directed by Valeri Milev ("Wrong Turn 6"). The film arrives this weekend on all digital VOD platforms.

Arriving just in time for Halloween, BULLETS OF JUSTICE held a robust festival run, including its World Premiere at FrightFest with additional screenings at SITGES Film Festival, Hexploitation Film Festival, Obscura Film Festival Berlin, and Morbido Film Fest.

Director and executive producer Valeri Milev describes the film as "an absurdist nightmare designed to terrify and excite you." Writer, producer, and lead actor Timur Turisbekov believes Bullets of Justice is about the panic of our own humanity in its darkest hour: "You'll see the horror in yourself reflected in the frenzy of this dark future."

In the post-apocalyptic aftermath of World War 3, an army of half-human half-pig super-soldiers takes over the world. Created by the American government, this "Bacon Army" got out of control and now occupies the top of the food chain - farming humans as its favorite food. Rob Justice is an ex-bounty hunter working with the last line of human resistance - a group of survivors hiding in a nuclear bunker deep underground. It is up to Justice to figure out how to destroy them, and liberate humankind.

BULLETS OF JUSTICE stars Danny Trejo, Timur Turisbekov, Yana Marinova, Dessy Slavova, Doroteya Toleva, and Ester Chardaklieva. It's directed by Valeri Milev and was written by Milev and Timur Turisbekov.

