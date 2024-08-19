Dandrell Scott Wins 'Male Voiceover Artist Of The Year' at One Voice Awards USA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dandrell Scott, a Chicago-based voiceover artist, has been awarded the prestigious title of "Male Voiceover Artist of the Year" at the 2024 One Voice Awards USA. This recognition comes as no surprise to those familiar with his work, which spans collaborations with major brands like Miller Lite, Wendy's, and Ford Motor Company.

Scott, known for his versatile and dynamic vocal range, has become a sought-after voice in the industry. His ability to bring scripts to life with authenticity and emotion has made him a favorite among advertisers and audiences alike. His work includes campaigns for Miller Lite, where his smooth and engaging tones have become synonymous with the brand's laid-back yet lively persona. Scott's voice has also been a key element in Wendy's advertising, capturing the brand's playful and energetic vibe. Additionally, his collaboration with Ford Motor Company has brought a sense of strength and reliability to their radio commercials, aligning perfectly with the brand's image.

A proud Chicago native, Dandrell Scott's journey to the top of the voiceover world is a testament to his dedication and passion for the craft. "Chicago has always been a city of resilience and creativity," Scott said. "It's where I found my voice, and it's where I've learned to use it in ways that can truly make a difference." His roots in the Windy City have influenced his approach to voiceover, grounding his performances in authenticity and relatability.

He also offered tips for aspiring VO actors, "To begin a voiceover career, you need a one minute demo reel. You can look online and pick 2-3 scripts that are 15 or 30 seconds each. Try to go for a natural read that sounds fun and personable, because they don't want anyone sounding too "announcery." Your demo should have a professional quality, which may entail booking a session at a recording studio. But you can also do well with a condenser microphone, an audio interface, and a computer setup. I recommend the Rode NT1 microphone, a Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 interface, and any computer. After that, search any voiceover talent agencies in your area. View their submission policy, and email your recordings (demo reel) to them. If they like your voice, they will sign you. After that, they will send you auditions and you can start working. You can also submit yourself on VO websites. It may take several months for your first booking, but don't get discouraged. It took me six months before my first booking."

Winning the Best Male Voiceover Artist award is a significant milestone in Scott's career, reflecting not only his talent but also his hard work and perseverance. THE ONE Voice Awards USA is one of the most respected events, celebrating excellence and recognizing the best in voice talent from around the globe. "This award is not just a personal achievement but also a reflection of the hard work and support of everyone who has been part of my journey," Scott stated during his acceptance speech. "I'm deeply honored and motivated to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in voiceover work." In an industry where the power of THE VOICE can make or break a brand's message, Dandrell Scott's win at THE ONE Voice Awards USA is a well-deserved recognition of his talent, hard work, and impact.

