Dana Gould Sets HANGING WITH DOCTOR Z Season Two

Comedian, writer and actor Dana Gould (The SImpsons, Stan Against Evil, Joy Ride) launches season 2 of his original series "Hanging with Doctor Z" on Monday, February 14 on YouTube.

Set in a golden age of talk shows, "Hanging with Doctor Z" features eccentric 1970s era talk show host Doctor Z (played by Dana) interviewing current celebrity guests as themselves. It is Space Ghost: Coast to Coast meets Between Two Ferns. In season 1, Doctor Z sat down with special guests Paget Brewster, Will Forte, Bobcat Goldthwait, Dana Gould, Tim Meadows, Patton Oswalt, Andy Richter, Janet Varney and Steven Weber.

"Hanging with Doctor Z" season 2 features 12 brand new episodes with guests "Weird Al" Yankovic, Maria Bamford, Dave Foley, Hank Azaria, David Koechner, Ron Funches, Jeff Garlin, Penn Jillette, Bobcat Goldthwait, Hannah Einbinder and Gary Anthony Williams.

A movie star and more, this simian standout is a triple threat: actor, singer, dancer AND raconteur! From starring on the silver screen to swinging in the glory days of Vegas, Doctor Z has been there and done that. He's worked, played, cavorted and romped with everyone who was anyone, and some more that were nobodies. Doctor Z is a one-man history of show business.

Dana Gould began his professional comedy career at the age of seventeen. Between Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime, Dana has six solo stand-up comedy specials to his credit and he has appeared on CONAN, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with David Letterman, and Maron.

As an actor, Dana has had memorable turns on Seinfield and Parks and Rec, is one of the few actors to play his live-action self on FAMILY GUY and The Simpsons. Dana was also a co-executive producer and performed several voices on The Simpsons, was a producer on Parks and Rec, the creator and executive producer of the IFC horror-comedy series Stan Against Evil, a writer/performer on the original Ben Stiller Show and he co-created MTV's Super Adventure Team.

In addition, Dana adapted Rod Serling's early, original draft of the screenplay for Planet of the Apes as a graphic novel for BOOM! Comics. Dana can be found portraying Doctor Z (Doctor Zaius) in full make up by Andy Schoneberg on his own original series, Hanging WIth Doctor Z on YouTube, where he, as Doctor Z, interviews famous guests.

A career stand-up, Dana continues to perform regularly across the country. Dana's latest comedy album, "Mr. Funny Man" (Kill Rock Stars) debuted at #1 on iTunes. Most recently, Dana and Bobcat Goldthwait collaborated on the 100% Fresh, critically praised documentary concert film "Joy Ride", now available for streaming.

Watch the season two trailer here: