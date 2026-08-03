Dan Oestreich to Launch SUPERGLUE MUSIC Management and Touring Company

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Dan Oestreich, a longtime figure in the punk and hardcore music scene, has launched SUPERGLUE MUSIC, a new artist management and touring company.

For over two decades, Dan Oestreich (or, as most know him, 'Dan O') has been a fixture of New York's punk and hardcore community. Oestreich has worked on nearly every side of the independent music world. He's promoted hundreds of shows, was a partner of the iconic Brooklyn venue The Acheron (2010-2016, RIP), was a partner of a van / backline company, and was Saint Vitus's production manager from 2018-2023. In addition, his roles over the years include a venue operator, tour manager, stage and festival production managers – the list goes on.

After spending 20 years helping artists build their careers from nearly every angle, artist management wasn't so much a career change as it was the natural culmination of everything that came before. Following a five-year stint at Another Management Company, where he worked with indie artists including Mdou Moctar, Snail Mail, Chelsea Wolfe, Tim Heidecker and more, Oestreich has launched Superglue Music to focus on the community he has spent decades helping build.

Established in 2025 and making its public debut today, Superglue's roster already reflects both the depth of Oestreich's relationships and his vision for the future of the scene. The company represents Tim Heidecker in addition to generationally influential acts like Cold World, Dillinger Four, alongside the next wave of genre leaders such as Angel Du$t, Home Front, Poison Ruïn, Béton Armé, Dark Thoughts and more.

'The artists I work with aren't just clients; they're people I've known, respected and believed in for years. That's the foundation of this company. I've spent most of my adult life finding ways to support artists and the community that's given so much to me. Starting Superglue isn't about doing something different; it's about putting everything I've learned over the last twenty years into helping artists build sustainable careers,' Oestreich enthuses.

In addition to management, Superglue includes a booking division, Superglue Touring, led by Oestreich alongside his longtime friends and collaborators Greg Benedetto (of Toronto's influential and leading independent promotion company Not Dead Yet) and New York-based agent John Scanlon, who brings his booking roster of hardcore legends Bold, CIV, Gorilla Biscuits, Judge and Straight Ahead. Onboarding as General Manager, Holly Cartwright (of New Community Mgmt and previously of Level Group Ltd, Another Management Company, Mark Music & Media Law) brings her background in operations and artist management to support Superglue's growing roster and infrastructure.

Superglue's management roster includes: Angel Du$t, Béton Armé, Dillinger Four, Home Front, Poison Ruins, STERÖID, Tim Heidecker

Superglue's touring roster includes: Béton Armé, Bold, CIV, Cold World, Dark Thoughts, Gorilla Biscuits, Judge, Straight Ahead

Superglue Music is:

Dan Oestreich - Founder, Manager, Booking Agent

Holly Cartwright - General Manager

Greg Benedetto - Booking Agent

John Scanlon - Booking Agent

Jim Carroll - Day-to-Day Manager

Photo Credit: Evan Hunter McKnight



Photo Credit: Evan Hunter McKnight

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