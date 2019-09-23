Dan Friel Releases Video for 'Killipede'

Following the release of new album Fanfare, Dan Friel has released the dizzying, vibrant video for single "Killipede". The video was created by programmer Andy Wallace, who Friel previously collaborated with on the Wallace's experimental video game Bleep Space. Dan Friel will be playing an album release show this Friday, Sept. 27th at arcade bar Wonderville along with the horn section featured on Fanfare, including Sunwatchers' Jeff Tobias, Grasshopper's Jesse DeRosa, and former Parts & Labor collaborator Sam Kulik Friel. The horn section will also join Friel at select shows across the US this fall.



Friel's work with horn sections began with live performances around the release of his previous albums Total Folklore and Life as ways to expound upon the thundering energy of his music. Fanfare marks the first time Friel set out to create his music alongside the horn players, leaving more room for improvisation and exploration. To leave space for different timbres of the horns, Friel stripped back his own parts, frequently playing them live with the ensemble, and focusing on the organic sound of the group's unique instrumentation. On Friel's most communal and physical feeling solo work yet, his deft layering and interweaving of buzzing synths and brassy leads create a new, profound kind of density.

Watch the video below.

Dan Friel tour dates w/ horn section



Sep. 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Wonderville (album release show)

Oct. 24 - Cleveland, OH - The Happy Dog

Oct. 25 - Chicago, IL - Cafe Mustache

Oct. 26 - Columbus, OH - Dirty Dungarees

Oct. 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar





