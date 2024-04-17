Dale Dickey Cast in Second Season of Chuck Lorre Comedy BOOKIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to Deadline, actress Dale Dickey will be joining the cast of the Max comedy Bookies in a recurring role.

She is set to play the mother of Andrea Anders' character Sandra in the series.

Dickey is a character actress who has appeared in numerous roles across film, television and the stage. She appeared on Broadway in a 1989 production of The Merchant of Venice in addition to many other regional roles. Onscreen, she starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Winter's Bone and played a recurring role in the Prime series A League of Their Own.

From Emmy®-nominated creator Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, Bookie is a darkly funny comedy that follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. Full of relatable mishaps, Bookie chronicles one man’s journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top.

