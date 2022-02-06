Dakota Johnson Rumored to Play MADAME WEB

According to a Deadline article, Dakota Johnson is now in conversations with Sony to play Madame Web in an upcoming film. Variety says that the news has been confirmed, which makes Johnson the first female superhero to have a title role in any of Sony's Marvel films. The most recent Sony and Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, debuted on December 17th, 2021 to massive box office success. S.J. Clarkson will direct the Madame Web film, with a screenplay written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

According to Marvel's official website containing information on comic book lore and backstories for all characters in their multiverse, "Though Cassandra Webb suffered from a lifetime of blindness and many years of neurological deterioration due to myasthenia gravis, she compensated with her profound psychic abilities, establishing herself as a medium. Using these powers, Madame Web discovered Peter Parker's secret identity when Spider-Man rescued one of her students who had been kidnapped during a scam at the Daily Globe newspaper. Later, Madame Web helped Spider-Man prevent an assassination attempt against a political candidate."

Dakota Johnson has been involved in many successful films, including 21 Jump Street, the 50 Shades series, The Lost Daughter, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and Bad Times at the El Royale. The Texas native is the child of actor parents and has grown up around and in the modeling and acting businesses.