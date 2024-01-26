DUNE: PART TWO Tickets Now On Sale

Dune: Part Two is premiering in theaters on Friday, March 1st.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 2 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical Photo 3 Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 4 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films

DUNE: PART TWO Tickets Now On Sale

The time has finally come! Tickets are now available on Fandango for Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated, Dune: Part Two, premiering in theaters on Friday, March 1st.

According to Fandango's “2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey,” surveying over 8,000 ticket-buyers, fans voted Dune: Part Two as one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the year and the most anticipated film in the Action/Adventure genre.

Those surveyed also named Florence Pugh's role as Princess Irulan as one of the most anticipated new performances and Austin Butler's character, Feyd-Rautha, as one of the most anticipated villains hitting the big screen this year. 

Eager to hear more about the making of the film? Fandango has fans covered with an exclusive interview through the Big Ticket Series! Fandango correspondent Naz Perez sat down to speak with stars Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet about their experience filming the second film. 

Want to learn more about the creative mind behind Dune? Check out Fandango's article on director Denis Villeneuve with a breakdown of his acclaimed filmography and more behind the scenes looks here.   

Get your advance tickets for Dune: Part Two on Fandango here to catch this all-star cast on the big screen! Head straight to Fandango and secure your seat today! 

About Fandango   

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Vudu, the on-demand streaming service offering the industry's best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Takes Over The Oscars Stage For After Show Special Photo
LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Takes Over The Oscars Stage For After Show Special

As the sun sets on Oscar night and all of Hollywood is dancing the night away, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the “Live” family will work through the night in preparation for television's BIGGEST morning of the year. The highest-rated show of the year for “Live” will take place LIVE in front of an audience of fans and feature musical performances.

2
Video: Watch John Cena & Zac Efron in the RICKY STANICKY Trailer Photo
Video: Watch John Cena & Zac Efron in the RICKY STANICKY Trailer

Watch the official trailer and check out the poster for the upcoming film RICKY STANICKY, starring John Cena and Zac Efron. Directed by Peter Farrelly, the film is produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Watch the video trailer now!

3
Peacock Becomes the U.S. Streaming Home For LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS Photo
Peacock Becomes the U.S. Streaming Home For LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS

Peacock will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home for the UK hit reality dating series LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS. Hosted by Maya Jama, LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS follows legendary UK Islanders as they venture back into the villa for a second chance at finding love.

4
Kate Hudson Joins Netflixs Untitled Mindy Kaling Comedy Series Photo
Kate Hudson Joins Netflix's Untitled Mindy Kaling Comedy Series

Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) joins as “Isla Gordon” and will executive produce – The only sister in a family of competitive brothers, ISLA GORDON has been overlooked and underappreciated her whole life.

More Hot Stories For You

Netflix Acquires Global Streaming Rights To Studio Ponoc's Upcoming Animated Film Slate; THE IMAGINARY Film To Premiere Later This YearNetflix Acquires Global Streaming Rights To Studio Ponoc's Upcoming Animated Film Slate; THE IMAGINARY Film To Premiere Later This Year
Marie Osmond to Discuss Her Latest Album & More With Harvey BrownstoneMarie Osmond to Discuss Her Latest Album & More With Harvey Brownstone
John Quiñones Returns For WHAT WOULD YOU DO? With Sara Haines & W. Kamau BellJohn Quiñones Returns For WHAT WOULD YOU DO? With Sara Haines & W. Kamau Bell
Video: Watch Adult Swim's ROYAL CRACKERS Season Two TrailerVideo: Watch Adult Swim's ROYAL CRACKERS Season Two Trailer

Videos

Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer Video
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL