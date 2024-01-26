DUNE: PART TWO Tickets Now On Sale

The time has finally come! Tickets are now available on Fandango for Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated, Dune: Part Two, premiering in theaters on Friday, March 1st.

According to Fandango's “2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey,” surveying over 8,000 ticket-buyers, fans voted Dune: Part Two as one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the year and the most anticipated film in the Action/Adventure genre.

Those surveyed also named Florence Pugh's role as Princess Irulan as one of the most anticipated new performances and Austin Butler's character, Feyd-Rautha, as one of the most anticipated villains hitting the big screen this year.

Eager to hear more about the making of the film? Fandango has fans covered with an exclusive interview through the Big Ticket Series! Fandango correspondent Naz Perez sat down to speak with stars Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet about their experience filming the second film.

Want to learn more about the creative mind behind Dune? Check out Fandango's article on director Denis Villeneuve with a breakdown of his acclaimed filmography and more behind the scenes looks here.

Get your advance tickets for Dune: Part Two on Fandango here to catch this all-star cast on the big screen!

