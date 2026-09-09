DRUNK DRACULA Will Return to The Ruby Theatre for Third NYC Season

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DRUNK DRACULA, from The Drunk Shakespeare Society, is returning to New York City for its third season. The off-off-Broadway production runs September 15 – November 7 at The Ruby Theatre, 35 West 39th Street, NYC.

The show is described as one professional actor, five-plus shots of whiskey, and one increasingly unhinged retelling of Transylvania's thirstiest bachelor, where anything can happen — and usually does.

Starring, and willingly boozing every night, are Travis Raeburn, Gracie Lee Brown, Brandon Salerno, Emma Brock, Ryan Farnsworth, Craig Jackson, Christian Frost, Sky Young, Belle Reeves, and Kevin Ganzekaufer.

About Drunk Shakespeare

A New York Times Critics' Pick, Drunk Shakespeare features a professional actor who consumes more than five shots of liquor before guiding the cast through a Shakespearean play in under 90 minutes. The Drunk Shakespeare Society is recognized for having performed more Shakespeare than any other company in America, delivering the Bard's high drama and timeless characters in a lively and accessible manner. No prior knowledge of Shakespeare is required — the show's pop culture references and creative deviations ensure it's enjoyable for all audiences. The Society has expanded its offerings with Drunk Romeo & Juliet, Drunk Dracula, Drunk Christmas Carol, and Drunk Pirates. More info at DrunkShakespeare.com.

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