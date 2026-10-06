DRUMMER BOY Trailer Released by Angel Studios
The film from for King + Country features Joel David Smallbone alongside Ioan Gruffudd, Melora Hardin and Iain Glen.
Angel Studios has released the official trailer for its upcoming film DRUMMER BOY, which will hit theaters on November 6.
Australian filmmaker Ben Smallbone ('Priceless,' 'Homestead') is collaborating with his brother Joel David Smallbone, best known as one half of Christian pop duo musical act 'for King + Country,' to direct a new feature for Angel.
Starring Joel David Smallbone with a screenplay written by Richard L. Ramsey, the film is an action-musical from four-time Grammy-winning music group for King + Country, which follows two brothers as they find themselves on opposite sides of the American Revolutionary War.
Additional cast members include Lucas Leach, India Brown, Melora Hardin, Ioan Gruffudd, Beth Easdown, Beverley Knight, Charles Esten and Iain Glen.
Synopsis
In this epic musical, two brothers are driven onto opposite sides of the American Revolutionary War. With love, loyalty, and family caught in the crossfire, each must decide who he will become, as the fight for freedom turns into a deeply personal battle for forgiveness.
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