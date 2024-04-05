DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS Will Be Available This Month

The film will be making its streaming premiere exclusively on Peacock beginning April 12th.

By: Apr. 05, 2024
Bring home Academy Award® winner Ethan Coen’s (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Big Lebowski) solo directorial debut with DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS. The film will be making its streaming premiere exclusively on Peacock beginning April 12th. It will also be available to own with exclusive bonus features, including a sit down with the cast and filmmakers, on Digital April 12, 2024 and on Blu-rayTM April 23, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
 
This new road trip comedy caper film showcases an all-star cast including Primetime Emmy Award®nominee Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, Lady Bird), Matt Damon (Oppenheimer, Ford v Ferrari), Primetime Emmy Award®nominee Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”),  Colman Domingo (Rustin, The Color Purple), and Primetime Emmy Award® nominee Bill Camp ( “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Night Of”).
 
Written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, the story follows Jamie (Margaret Qualley), an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), who desperately needs to loosen up. IN SEARCH OF a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.



