DRAG RACE ITALIA Returns For Season Three in October

Ciao, bella! Today, World of Wonder has announced that the third season of DRAG RACE ITALIA will premiere October 13th exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and globally, excluding Italy where it will air on Paramount+.

Jaw-dropping key art has also just been released featuring the four stunning judges for this season. Singer Paola Iezzi and ‘The White Lotus’ actor Paolo Camilli will be joining actress Chiara Francini and drag queen Priscilla – also serving as host of the show - for this highly anticipated season.

In DRAG RACE ITALIA, the country's fiercest drag queens are ready to put their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to THE TEST in the race to be crowned "Italia's Next Drag Superstar." RuPaul's Drag Race, the most awarded competition show in herstory with 27 Emmy® Awards, is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Emmy Award-winning media company World of Wonder. The new season of the Italian version will be produced by Ballandi.

DRAG RACE ITALIA Season 3 is the latest international installment of the successful Drag Race franchise to premiere this year, following the record-breaking launch of DRAG RACE MEXICO earlier this summer.

DRAG RACE BRASIL is also set to premiere this week on August 30 on WOW Presents Plus in the US and globally excluding Brazil, where it will air on Paramount+ and MTV. The series will be available on Paramount+ in the U.S. at a later date.

Fans can also look forward to streaming the inaugural season of DRAG RACE GERMANY on WOW Presents Plus globally starting September 5th, day-and-date with its airing on Paramount+ in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.