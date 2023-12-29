DRAG RACE ITALIA Crowns Season 3 Winner; DRAG RACE UK VS THE WORLD Sets Return For Season 2

Lina Galore was crowned the official winner of “Drag Race Italia.” "Italy's Next Drag Superstar" was awarded during the Grand Finale of the third season of the program this week. The final episode and full season are available now on WOW Presents Plus worldwide, and on Paramount+ in Italy.

Galore stated: "I hope from the bottom of my heart that this power is not only helpful to me, but to all the people who look to me from home who may have felt, for a second, represented, protected, but above all, seen."

Lina Galore, GIOVANNI MONTUORI out of drag, is 34 years old from Avellino, but he lives and works in Milan. He is a communication strategy consultant and digital producer. He describes himself as, "I consider myself a sensitive guy, quite intelligent, very introspective, although quite extroverted.”

In other European news, World of Wonder has also announced “RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World” is set to sashay back to WOW Presents Plus for a 2nd season! In this series spin off, the winning formula of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is elevated to the next level as RuPaul invites the crème de la crème of Drag Racers from across the globe to compete in this Olympics of drag alongside the Drag Race UK queens for the coveted title of Queen of the Mother Tucking World.

RuPaul herself said, “It is my honor to present the second sickening installment of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs. The World. When queens of this calibre come together, something truly magical happens. I can't wait to share the international love with audiences in the UK and around the globe!”

For the first time in Drag Race UK herstory the winning Queen will also receive a cash prize of fifty thousand pounds. Judge Supremo, RuPaul is joined by resident judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a sparkling array of superstar guest judges and celebrity cameos (full cast and guest judge details to be ru-vealed in due course).