DRAG RACE FRANCE, DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES & DRAG RACE THAILAND Will Each Return For a Third Season

Multi-platform media company World of Wonder has REVEALED that that Drag Race France, Drag Race Philippines and Drag Race Thailand will each return for a third season. The upcoming series Drag Race Philippines and Drag Race Thailand will be available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally and Drag Race France will be available on WOW Presents Plus in all territories outside of France.

Coming on the heels of a highly successful second season, which was the first European franchise to record its finale in front of an audience and received average audience figures per episode of 810,000 in France alone on France 2 and France.tv, Drag Race France will be inviting a new set of queens to compete for the chance to snatch the crown in 2024.

The news that Drag Race Philippines will return for a third season comes after Captivating Katkat was crowned the winner of Season 2 earlier this month (Season 1 and 2 are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus worldwide). Drag Race Thailand is back with a bang after crowning their last Drag Superstar back in 2019. The fan-favorite edition of the series will return next year on the search for the next Thai superstar.

Commenting on the newly announced renewals, Co-Founders of World of Wonder, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, said: “It's such an honor to share that three countries with three unique takes on the art of drag will be producing their third seasons of Drag Race. We are so grateful to our producer partners, channels and, above all, the artists whose boundless charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent results in a show that is unique to every Nation and for the entire world to enjoy.”

Drag Race France is produced in France by Endemol France and Shake Shake Shake; Drag Race Philippines and Drag Race Thailand are produced in the Philippines by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc; All series are produced in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Inc with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers on all series.

WOW Presents Plus is the independently owned-and-operated streaming platform from the Emmy-award-winning media company, World of Wonder. In its sixth year since inception, WOW Presents Plus is celebrating another year of growth — home to 1500+ hours of original content and documentary films, as well as all international versions of the Drag Race format spanning 17 different countries including UK, Canada, Philippines, Spain, France, Down Under, Holland, Chile, Italy, Belgium, Thailand, Sweden, Mexico and more.

ABOUT WORLD OF WONDER

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul's Drag Race and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network and year-round international live events. Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report and Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted. Honours for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, Banff's Impact Award and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.

