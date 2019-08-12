DR. DEATH Limited Series Announces Star-Studded Cast Including Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater

Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater are set to lead the limited series from UPC "Dr. Death," based on the podcast of the same name.

Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the gross negligence of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us. It tells the disturbing true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Dornan), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, he was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow surgeons (Baldwin and Slater) and a young Assistant District Attorney set out to stop him.

Deadline reports that Baldwin plays Robert Henderson, a quiet, deliberative and methodical neurosurgeon who believes wholeheartedly both in the system in which he rose through the ranks and that anything worth doing shouldn't be rushed. It should be gotten right. Slater is vascular surgeon Randall Kirby, who, on the other hand, is brash, impulsive and more than willing to burn that system to the ground in the name of justice. There's a time and a place for deliberation and there's a time and a place to just get things done.

Patrick Macmanus, who recently produced "The Act" on Hulu, will executive produce "Dr. Death."

UPC is currently shopping the series to networks and streaming platforms and has not announced an expected release date yet.

Read the original article on Deadline.





