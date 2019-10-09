DOUBTS Enters LA Femme International Film Fest

DOUBTS, an animated short film, with voice and text by Julie Flanders and animation by Phoebe Cavise, is entered into competition at the 15th Annual LaFemme International Film Festival, October 17-20, 2019.

With original music and sound effects by Emil Adler, who also serves as co-producer with Marina Belica and Julie Flanders, DOUBTS is described as "a seamless marriage of word and image" based on "Shadow Breathing," a collection of poetry by Julie Flanders, one of the world's foremost Creative Leadership & Achievement experts. Flanders coaches some of the top leaders in the world across culture, media, technology and the arts including Academy Award winners, Pulitzer prize recipients, Broadway stars, writer, directors and actors as well as executives at such organizations as CAA/GBG, SNAP, Quibi, NBCU, BeautyCon, UMG and Google.

DOUBTS is light and humorous in tone yet powerful in its affirming message to defy the nasty inner voices that keep us from living our dreams.

The film has been featured at several film festivals including the prestigious Wood's Hole Film Festival and Women Deliver, the world's largest conference on the rights and well being of girls and women in the 21st century. In 2019, DOUBTS screened at All Together Now: A Celebration of Art, Film and Music; INDIE SHORT FEST Los Angeles International Short Film Festival; the Reel Independent Film Extravaganza and the Overcome Film Festival.

Best-selling writer Flanders, Emmy-award winning composer/producer Emil Adler, and transcendent vocalist Marina Belica of October Project are internationally acclaimed recording artists and producers who collaborate in the creation of musical recordings and events.

Powered by Flanders' words, Adler's music, and the group's trademark harmonies, October Project has enjoyed sustained popularity and longevity around the world, through the timeless impact of its material and powerful artistry of its vocals. Their music has been featured widely on television, radio and in film, is featured on all the major streaming services (Spotify, Apple, Pandora, Amazon) and has been viewed by millions on YouTube.

Artist and Animator Phoebe Cavise is a recent graduate of Tufts University where she majored in art history and is now living and working in Paris. She has written, directed and edited short films of her own, including TAKE TWO (2018) and Affection (2016).

DOUBTS will screen at the Regal Cinemas Venue 1 at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, October 20th at 10AM. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or by visiting www.lafemme.org/tickets.

About LA Femme International Film Festival (www.LAFemme.org)

The LA Femme International Film Festival is now in its 15th year as one of Los Angeles' premiere film festivals dedicated to celebrating and promoting female artists both in front of and behind the camera. In addition to bestowing awards in multiple categories, from short subjects to documentaries to commercials, LA Femme is proud to present the Lupe Ontiveros Award to a performer who embodies the spirit, audacity and dedication to art that its namesake represented. This year's Ontiveros honoree will be actress Nadine Velazquez (My Name is Earl, Major Crimes).





