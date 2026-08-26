DON'T PLAY WITH FIRE to Open at Metrograph In Theater

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DON'T PLAY WITH FIRE (aka DANGEROUS ENCOUNTERS OF THE FIRST KIND), Tsui Hark's controversy-ridden and rarely shown Hong Kong New Wave crime film, opens for an exclusive one-week NY theatrical engagement at Metrograph In Theater beginning Friday, September 11.

The film, 97 mins / Hong Kong / 1980 / Cantonese, with English subtitles / DCP, marks the first US theatrical release of Tsui Hark's early career work, presented with a new 2K restoration supervised by the director himself.

Tsui's outraged and outrageous third feature is a raw, tormented howl of hopeless rebellion that follows a trio of endorphin-addicted, bomb-planting teen nihilists as they get themselves involved with Triad thugs, gun runners, and—most perilous of all—a young woman (Chen-chi Lin) with a penchant for torturing small animals. Shredded by Hong Kong censors who blanched at its bloody-mindedness and its employment of shocking images from the city's 1967 riots, Don't Play with Fire can be seen in a new restoration supervised by the director himself. An open provocation to anarchic upheaval, the blistering heat of its anti-establishment rage undiminished through the years. A Cult Epics Release.

Accompanying the run of Don't Play with Fire, Metrograph presents the series Don't Play with Fire: The Films of Tsui Hark, running from September 4 to October 11. Titles include A Better Tomorrow III: Love and Death in Saigon, The Blade, Don't Play with Fire, Knock Off, Once Upon a Time in China, Once Upon a Time in China II, Once Upon a Time in China III, Peking Opera Blues, Shanghai Blues, Time and Tide, and Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain.

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