DO US PART Rom-Com from Reed Arnold Now Available on VOD
The film stars Kelly Russo, Travis Laughlin, Reed Arnold, and Laura Delhauer in Arnold's feature directorial debut.
DO US PART, a wedding-day rom-com from writer, director, and producer Reed Arnold, is now available on Video On Demand.
Synopsis
Ryan's wedding day spirals out of control when Rose, his unrequited love and best friend in college, crashes the ceremony to come clean about her buried feelings, forcing Ryan to confront emotional baggage and unresolved tension of their past.
But it's not just old feelings that threaten to unravel the day, as Mark, Ryan's best man of questionable morals and even less discretion, must navigate a minefield of secrets, including his own, to stop the two from blowing up everyone's lives. As the clock ticks and tensions rise, Mark's dubious decisions might actually save the day...or make it a wedding no one will ever forget.
About the Director
Reed Arnold is an award-winning writer, actor, and filmmaker from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After attending college at the University of Virginia, he trained for acting at Playhouse West in Los Angeles. His writing for stage has been produced in Los Angeles, New York City, and San Antonio, and his work in film has been screened at various film festivals throughout the U.S. DO US PART is his debut feature, as a writer, actor, and director. His dark comedy Dial E for Euthanasia is in pre-production at Votiv Films.
Credits
Director: Reed Arnold
Screenwriter: Reed Arnold
Producers: Reed Arnold, Nic Vannatta, and Xander Black
Executive Producers: Ryan Bury, Mat Levy, Reed Arnold, Laura Steigers, Blake Arnold, Connie Russo, Josh Tackett, Stephen Tackett, and Candace Figa
Cast: Kelly Russo, Travis Laughlin, Reed Arnold, and Laura Delhauer
Director of Photography: Nic Vannatta
Genre: Romantic-Comedy
Language: English
Runtime: 93 minutes