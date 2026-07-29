DO US PART Rom-Com to Open Theatrically in NY and LA
A newly released clip offers a first look at the romantic comedy ahead of its theatrical run.
A new clip has surfaced from DO US PART, a wedding day romantic comedy set to open theatrically in New York before expanding to Los Angeles.
The film opens theatrically in New York on August 7th and in Los Angeles on August 14th.
Synopsis
Ryan's wedding day spirals out of control when Rose, his unrequited love and best friend in college, crashes the ceremony to come clean about her buried feelings, forcing Ryan to confront emotional baggage and unresolved tension of their past. But it's not just old feelings that threaten to unravel the day, as Mark, Ryan's best man of questionable morals and even less discretion, must navigate a minefield of secrets, including his own, to stop the two from blowing up everyone's lives. As the clock ticks and tensions rise, Mark's dubious decisions might actually save the day ..... or make it a wedding no one will ever forget.
About the Director
Reed Arnold is an award-winning writer, actor, and filmmaker from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After attending college at the University of Virginia, he trained for acting at Playhouse West in Los Angeles. His writing for stage has been produced in Los Angeles, New York City, and San Antonio, and his work in film has been screened at various film festivals throughout the U.S. 'Do Us Part' is his debut feature, as a writer, actor, and director. His dark comedy Dial E for Euthanasia is in pre-production at Votiv Films.
Credits
Director: Reed Arnold
Screenwriter: Reed Arnold
Producers: Reed Arnold, Nic Vannatta, and Xander Black
Executive Producers: Ryan Bury, Mat Levy, Reed Arnold, Laura Steigers, Blake Arnold, Connie Russo, Josh Tackett, Stephen Tackett, and Candace Figa
Cast: Kelly Russo, Travis Laughlin, Reed Arnold, and Laura Delhauer
Director of Photography: Nic Vannatta
Genre: Romantic-Comedy
Language: English
Runtime: 93 minutes