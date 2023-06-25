DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Return to The El Capitan Theatre Next Month

“The Little Mermaid” will be shown at 9:30am daily July 5 through July 23.

By: Jun. 25, 2023

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Return to The El Capitan Theatre Next Month

Disney's The Little Mermaid will return to the El Capitan Theatre for a special engagement beginning July 5th. “The Little Mermaid” will be shown at 9:30am daily July 5 through July 23. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.
 
Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $10 for all ages.
 
The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of KING Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy. Rated PG.
 

About The El Capitan Theatre:

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.
 
Photo Credit: Copyright: © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.




