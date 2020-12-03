DISNEY HOLIDAY MAGIC QUEST Airs Dec. 4

This brand new video featurette goes behind the scenes of Disney Channel's first-ever "Disney Holiday Magic Quest" with ZOMBIES 2 stars Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Ariel Martin and Pearce Joza as they embark on a quest through Magic Kingdom Park at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort in Florida.

In addition to the popular Disney Channel stars, the creative team behind the special explain how they brought to life the epic challenges seen throughout the programming event.

Virtually hosted by Raven-Symoné, "Disney Holiday Magic Quest" features multitalented "ZOMBIES 2" stars Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Ariel Martin and Pearce Joza competing in a high-stakes, holiday adventure inside Magic Kingdom Park at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort after dark. The stars will navigate a series of challenges and obstacles through iconic Disney attractions and locations, including THE HAUNTED Mansion and Cinderella Castle, in an attempt to restore the holiday magic that was stolen by famed Disney villains Maleficent and Evil Queen. As stars compete for the grand prize, proceeds will be donated to Toys for Tots, a nonprofit organization that delivers hope and the magic of the holidays to less fortunate children.

"Disney Holiday Magic Quest" airs Friday, December 4 at 8PM ET/PT on Disney Channel.

Watch a behind-the-scenes clip here:

Photo Credit: Disney Channel/Todd Anderson

