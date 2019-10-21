DIRECTV Acquires North American Rights to HUMAN CAPITAL With Marisa Tomei & Liev Schreiber

Vertical Entertainment and DIRECTV have acquired the North American distribution rights to Human Capital following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Starring Oscar-award winner Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, The Big Short), Liev Schreiber (Spotlight, "Ray Donovan"), Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Blue Jasmine), and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things, Once Upon A Time...in Hollywood), the film focuses on the lives of two families from different socio-economic backgrounds who collide when their children begin a relationship that leads to a tragic accident. Also starring Aasif Mandvi (Million Dollar Arm, Margin Call) and Alex Wolff (Hereditary, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle). The release is planned for Q2 2020.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical and UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.

Human Capital was directed by Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer, All My Life); written by Oren Moverman; produced by Bert Marcus, Trudie Styler, Celine Rattray, Liev Schreiber, Oren Moverman, and Matthew Stillman; cinematography by Kat Westergaard; edited by Tariq Anwar and Alex Hall; production design by Mary Lena Colston; costume design by Vanessa Porter; and composed by Marcelo Zarvos. The film was produced by Maven Pictures and Bert Marcus Productions with Farcaster Films and Winsome Entertainment.

Tomei is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Shelter PR. Schreiber is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Slate PR. Sarsgaard is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and ID Public Relations. Hawke is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Wolf-Kasteler Public Relations. Mandvi is repped by UTA, Sweet180, and BWR Public Relations. Wolff is repped by CAA, Definition Entertainment, Untitled Entertainment, and ID Public Relations. Meyers is repped by UTA and Aperture Entertainment.





