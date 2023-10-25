DICKS THE MUSICAL Sing-A-Long Coming to Theaters This Weekend

A24 and Chernin Entertainment are thrilled to share that DICKS: THE MUSICAL: THE SING-A-LONG will open in theaters nationwide this Friday, October 27th, just in time for Halloween. Audiences are invited to join in the musical mayhem of the film with this new, sing-a-long version that will be made available in theaters for one week only.

Two self-obsessed businessmen (writers/stars Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (SEINFELD, BORAT) also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.

DICKS: THE MUSICAL boasts a soundtrack of 25 original songs including “Gay Old Life,” performed by stage and screen legend Nathan Lane; “Out Alpha the Alpha,” featuring three-time Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion; and the unforgettable, all-star finale number, “All Love is Love.”

The score and original songs for DICKS: THE MUSICAL were created by Marius de Vries (MOULIN ROUGE!, LA LA LAND) and Karl Saint Lucy (who wrote the music with Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp for F***ing Identical Twins, the original musical stage play on which the film is based).

With its impressively-crafted score and star-studded original songs, the soundtrack is the connector between the film’s absurdist humor and poignant messaging.