DESTINATION FEAR Hits the Road For Another Tour De Terror

Wanna go for a ride? Pack up ALL of your courage and get in the RV with paranormal explorers Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder as they hit THE HAUNTED highways, byways and back roads of America once again, spending the night inside the nation's scariest places. Season Three of DESTINATION FEAR premieres Saturday, July 24 on both Travel Channel and discovery+. New episodes will debut Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel and begin streaming the same day on discovery+.

Across this season's eight one-hour episodes, the fear-chasing foursome will be driven to the edge of endurance. Exploring under the harshest conditions they've ever faced, and using sensory deprivation tactics to augment their paranormal experiment, this trip will test their mental, emotional and physical strength to the extreme. Venturing inside notoriously haunted locations such as Ohio State Reformatory, the Villisca Axe Murder House and Odd Fellows Home, the team confronts intense supernatural forces - and they quickly learn these entities do more than go bump in the night.

"We've been through a lot together but even after all of our dark encounters, we've barely scratched the surface of what's out there," said Dakota Laden. "I usually save the worst location for last, but this time I am throwing us head-first into one of the scariest places in the entire country. And I have a few surprises up my sleeve to fuel THE TERROR even more."

In the season premiere, Dakota takes the team to one of the most frightening and infamous places in America: Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky. The death rate was so high at this former tuberculosis hospital that a "body chute" was created to hide the constant flow of deceased bodies from those who were living in the facility. Dakota, Chelsea, Tanner and Alex have dreamed of visiting this location for years, but they've always been too afraid to confront the sinister forces lurking within, until now. Facing a dark history of brutal deaths and paranormal violence, the team is taunted by several tortured souls still looming within the abandoned halls. Physical afflictions and ghostly apparitions put the group through the ultimate test of strength and endurance.

"No other season has challenged our limits of fear like this one," said Chelsea Laden. "It's really forced us to exceed those limitations and do the unthinkable." Added Tanner Wiseman, "I think this is the most vulnerable we've ever been. Even our pit stops are challenging. It adds a whole new layer to our experience."

"Everything is extreme, even the locations," said Alex Schroeder. "And as much as we try to ready ourselves for each situation, nothing can really prepare us for what comes next."