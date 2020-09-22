DELIRIOUS: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT Comes to DVD & VOD This October

Watch the trailer below.

Les (Steve Buscemi) is a small-time paparazzi with dreams of MAKING IT big. His luck changes for the better when he befriends a young homeless kid, Toby (Michael Pitt), and makes him his assistant. The two form an unlikely bond running through the sham and glam of NYC's celebrity scene but when Toby falls for a Pop diva and becomes a reality TV star, Les takes the rejection personally. The never-before-seen Director's Cut features bonus and behind-the-scenes content including a new filmed introduction by director Tom DiCillo detailing the motivation behind his 12-year search for the film.



"Delirious is a very meaningful film for me, both personally and artistically," states DiCillo. Just before its original release some editing choices were forced upon me which I've always regretted. When I finally found the current owner of the rights to the film, I jumped at the chance to restore the film to its original cut. I wrote it for Steve Buscemi and he delivers one of his finest performances. I'm thrilled this Director's Cut will give people a chance to appreciate it."



Delirious will be released on VOD & Digital HD on October 6th from Shout Factory, and on Blu-Ray and DVD on October 13 from MVD Entertainment Group.



The film also stars Alison Lohman (Drag Me to Hell), Gina Gershon (Face/Off), Callie Thorne (Rescue Me), Kevin Corrigan (Pineapple Express), Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) Kristen Schaal (Bill & Ted Face the Music) and Richard Short (Public Enemies) with special appearances by Elvis Costello and David Wain. This award winning film about the high stakes world of fame and celebrity from acclaimed filmmaker Tom DiCillo, the writer/director of "Living in Oblivion", is now presented for the first time in its original, never before seen Director's Cut.

Watch the trailer for the 2006 film here:

