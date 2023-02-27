DEEP IMPACT Celebrates 25th Anniversary with 4K Ultra HD Debut

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the thrilling disaster epic DEEP IMPACT, arriving for the first time on 4K Ultra HD May 2, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Originally released on May 8, 1998, DEEP IMPACT grossed nearly $350 million worldwide on an $80 million budget. A unique and dynamic fusion of large-scale excitement with touching personal storylines, the film depicts humanity's response as a comet hurtles through space on a COLLISION COURSE with Earth.

Fully remastered and boasting Dolby Vision and HDR-10, DEEP IMPACT is a must-have action-adventure for your collection. Directed by Mimi Leder and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the film features an all-star cast including Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Elijah Wood, Vanessa Redgrave, Leelee Sobieski, Blair Underwood, Maximilian Schell, and Morgan Freeman.

The DEEP IMPACT 4K Ultra HD release includes the film on both 4K Ultra HD and on Blu-ray™, access to a Digital copy of the film, and legacy bonus content including commentary and fascinating featurettes delving into the making of this 90s classic.

Bonus Content

·Commentary by director Mimi Leder and visual effects supervisor Scott Farrar

·Preparing For The End

·Making An Impact

·Creating The Perfect Traffic Jam

·Parting Thoughts

·Photo Gallery