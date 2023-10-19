DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets 'Most Memorable Year' Performance Lineup; Songs By Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez & More

The 10 remaining couples take a moment to reminisce as they perform dances inspired by a pivotal year that held great significance in their lives. “Most Memorable Year” airs TUESDAY, OCT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

In honor of the beloved Len Goodman, former pro dancers will return to the ballroom for a special dance tribute set to the timeless melody “Moon River” by Henry Mancini, choreography by pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson. Returning pro dancers include Kym Herjavec, Anna Trebunskaya, Karina Smirnoff, Edyta Sliwinska, Tony Dovolani, Louis van Amstel, as well as Maks Chmerkovskiy and Mark Ballas.

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EDT/CDT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans with a participating U.S. wireless carrier can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores each episode to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.

Oscar®-winning actress Mira Sorvino and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Contemporary to “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez.

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish.

Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Contemporary to “I’ll Stand By You” by The Pretenders.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Contemporary to “Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez.

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Quickstep to “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson.

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Contemporary to “Keep Your Head Up” by Andy Grammer.

“The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Paso Doble to “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf.

Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform a Contemporary to “Rise Up” by Andra Day.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.