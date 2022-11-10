DANCING WITH THE STARS Announces Semi-Finals Lineup

The mirrorball competition heats up as the six remaining contestants head into the "Semi-Finals." Each couple will perform two all-new routines as they fight for a spot in the finale. A new episode of "Dancing with the Stars" will stream live MONDAY, NOV. 14 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (TV-PG, L) Watch episode replays on Disney+ within the hour following the livestream.

Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will walk out to "Sweet Lovin'" by Sigala & Bryn Christopher. Throughout the evening, each couple will perform one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style (that they've not yet performed) as they battle it out for scores and votes in hopes of earning a spot in the finale. At the end of the "Semi-Finals," there will be a double elimination which will determine the four contestants who will move on to the finale.

Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote. U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text (message and data rates may apply). This season, live online voting will be available in Canada. With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges' scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

Round 1

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Paso Doble to "Beggin'" by Måneskin

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Viennese Waltz to "Glimpse of Us" by Joji

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Cha Cha to "Satisfied" by Galantis ft. MAX

Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning "CODA") and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Viennese Waltz to "Surprise Yourself" by Jack Garratt

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Paso Doble to "The Edge of Glory" by Lady Gaga

Gabby Windey ("The Bachelorette") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Waltz to "I'm Kissing You" by Des'ree

Round 2

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Viennese Waltz to "It's A Man's Man's Man's World" by James Brown

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Paso Doble to "Espana Cani" by Pascual Marquina

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Viennese Waltz to "Count On Me" by Judah Kelly

Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning "CODA") and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Samba to "Light It Up (Remix)" by MAJOR LAZER ft. Nyla & Fuse ODG

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Viennese Waltz to "I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston

Gabby Windey ("The Bachelorette") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Paso Doble to "Malagueña" by Brian Setzer

After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, "Dancing with the Stars" moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, making "Dancing with the Stars" the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

"Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment.

The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.