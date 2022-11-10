Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DANCING WITH THE STARS Announces Semi-Finals Lineup

DANCING WITH THE STARS Announces Semi-Finals Lineup

“Dancing with the Stars” will stream live MONDAY, NOV. 14 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+.

Nov. 10, 2022  

The mirrorball competition heats up as the six remaining contestants head into the "Semi-Finals." Each couple will perform two all-new routines as they fight for a spot in the finale. A new episode of "Dancing with the Stars" will stream live MONDAY, NOV. 14 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (TV-PG, L) Watch episode replays on Disney+ within the hour following the livestream.

Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will walk out to "Sweet Lovin'" by Sigala & Bryn Christopher. Throughout the evening, each couple will perform one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style (that they've not yet performed) as they battle it out for scores and votes in hopes of earning a spot in the finale. At the end of the "Semi-Finals," there will be a double elimination which will determine the four contestants who will move on to the finale.

Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote. U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text (message and data rates may apply). This season, live online voting will be available in Canada. With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges' scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

Round 1

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Paso Doble to "Beggin'" by Måneskin
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Viennese Waltz to "Glimpse of Us" by Joji
TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Cha Cha to "Satisfied" by Galantis ft. MAX
Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning "CODA") and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Viennese Waltz to "Surprise Yourself" by Jack Garratt
Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Paso Doble to "The Edge of Glory" by Lady Gaga
Gabby Windey ("The Bachelorette") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Waltz to "I'm Kissing You" by Des'ree

Round 2

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Viennese Waltz to "It's A Man's Man's Man's World" by James Brown
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Paso Doble to "Espana Cani" by Pascual Marquina
TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Viennese Waltz to "Count On Me" by Judah Kelly
Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning "CODA") and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Samba to "Light It Up (Remix)" by MAJOR LAZER ft. Nyla & Fuse ODG
Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Viennese Waltz to "I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston
Gabby Windey ("The Bachelorette") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Paso Doble to "Malagueña" by Brian Setzer

After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, "Dancing with the Stars" moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, making "Dancing with the Stars" the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

"Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment.

The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Netflix Shares SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Musical Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Shares SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Musical Trailer
Featuring re-imagined songs from the legendary and two-time Academy Award® winner Leslie Bricusse OBE, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is one for a new generation to sing, Charles Dickens' ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. Watch the new video trailer now!
Mariah Carey Sets MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL! Special on CBS Photo
Mariah Carey Sets MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL! Special on CBS
The news was first announced on CBS MORNINGS. Filmed in New York City at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden arena, the concert special will feature the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
Interview: GLEE Star Chord Overstreet Talks FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS Photo
Interview: GLEE Star Chord Overstreet Talks FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS
Glee star Chord Overstreet is hitting the ski slopes in Netflix's new holiday rom-com, Falling For Christmas. BroadwayWorld caught up with Overstreet to discuss his favorite memories on set, working with Lindsay Lohan, his favorite holiday movies, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Metronomy Release 'It's Good to Be Back' Featuring Panic ShackMetronomy Release 'It's Good to Be Back' Featuring Panic Shack
November 10, 2022

Metronomy and Panic Shack have shared their new version of “It’s good to be back”, the third track to be lifted from Small World (Special Edition). The repackaged version of their acclaimed seventh studio album Small World will feature reimagined versions of songs from the original album created by some of the band’s favourite artists.
Chris Rock To Make History Performing Live on NetflixChris Rock To Make History Performing Live on Netflix
November 10, 2022

Netflix announced that legendary comedian, writer, director and actor Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023. Additional details will be announced  at a later date. 
Chris Stapleton Wins CMA Male Vocalist of the YearChris Stapleton Wins CMA Male Vocalist of the Year
November 10, 2022

15x CMA Award-winner Chris Stapleton was named Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time at last night’s 56th Annual CMA Awards, setting the record for most wins ever in the category. Stapleton also performed “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” with Patty Loveless and Darrell Scott during the live broadcast, which Rolling Stone called “epic.” 
VIDEO: HBO Releases 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY Special TrailerVIDEO: HBO Releases 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY Special Trailer
November 10, 2022

The live event took place on November 5 in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. The special will feature performances from Sara Bareilles, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Sheryl Crow, Dave Growl, P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, and Zac Brown Band. Watch the video trailer for the new special now!
Taylor Swift Releases Two New 'Anti-Hero' Remixes From Kungs & Jayda GTaylor Swift Releases Two New 'Anti-Hero' Remixes From Kungs & Jayda G
November 10, 2022

The track is off her recent album 'Midnights,' which was released on Friday, October 21. Bleachers is fronted by Jack Antonoff, who co-produced 'Midnights' with Swift. Earlier this week, Swift released previous remixes of the same track from Bleachers and Roosevelt.