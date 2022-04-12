DANCE FOR UKRAINE On Marquee TV From 14 April

Marquee TV, the global platform for dance, theatre, opera and classical music on demand, is pleased to present Dance for Ukraine, a special charity gala directed by former Royal Ballet stars Ivan Putrov (Ukraine) and Alina Cojocaru (Romania). First performed live at the London Coliseum, the film will be available to view 14 - 24 April 2022. www.marquee.tv/danceforukraine

Dance for Ukraine is available to watch as a pay-per-view on Marquee TV (for both subscribers and non-subscribers) for Â£14.99. Raising funds for people in need in Ukraine, all proceeds from the stream will go to Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. One-off donations can also be made via the streaming link.

Conceived by Alina Cojocaru and Ivan Putrov, produced by Ivan Putrov with the dance charity Inspiration in Motion and filmed and edited by BalletBoyz, the film features artists from The Royal Ballet, the Paris Opera Ballet, English National Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet and Company Wayne McGregor: Marianela NuÃ±ez (Argentina), Alison McWhinney (Australia), Junor Souza and Mayara Magri (Brazil), Rebecca Bassett-Graham (Canada), Javier Torres (Cuba), Mathieu Ganio (France), Francesco Gabriele Frola and Salvatore de Simone (Italy), Luca Acri (Japan/Italy), Fumi Kaneko & Miki Mizutani (Japan), Alina Cojocaru (Romania), Natalia Osipova (Russia), Aitor Arrieta & Fernando CarratalÃ¡ Coloma (Spain), William Bracewell & Reece Clarke (UK), Katja Khaniukova & Marianna Tsembenhoi (Ukraine), Emma Hawes and Mathias Dingman (USA).

All the participating dancers donated their services for the appeal, with the English National Opera waiving its rental fee for the use of the London Coliseum for the live performance. The ENO Orchestra (conducted by Alexander Ingram), the ENO Chorus and friends also volunteered to support the evening musically.

Alina Cojocaru and Ivan Putrov trained together in Kyiv as young students before studying at London's Royal Ballet School and entering The Royal Ballet, becoming two of the youngest principal dancers in the Company's history. With their dance journey originating in Kyiv, both artists wanted to show their love, admiration and support for friends and family by reaching out to their colleagues to dance to show support and raise funds for the victims of this terrifying conflict.

"Organising Dance for Ukraine was the most challenging and moving experience. I still am overwhelmed by the generosity and support of the dancers, musicians, backstage colleagues and so many more. Just getting the gala on stage at such short notice was an astonishing achievement but the end result was an array of performances of outstanding artistry. In response to events of such horror as we have witnessed in Ukraine, words can be inadequate. The dance you see in this film transcends the power of language." Ivan Putrov

"I will never forget the wave of goodwill and generous support from the artists and everyone else involved in bringing Dance for Ukraine to the stage. In 17 days, we went from an idea to a performance. We are so happy to be able to share this with you to offer hope, light and joy in these devastating times. Our thanks to the BalletBoyz for capturing it and Marquee TV for bringing it to you." Alina Cojocaru

"We are incredibly honoured to extend the fundraising efforts of Ivan, Alina and everyone involved in this remarkable gala. While over 2,000 people were able to enjoy this stunning performance at the Coliseum, this second showing on Marquee TV gives many more arts lovers around the world the chance to see some of the finest dancers in the world, while also supporting Ukraine." Simon Walker, Founder and CEO, Marquee TV

