D23 ASIA to Make Debut at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore

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The Walt Disney Company has announced that D23 ASIA: THE ULTIMATE DISNEY FAN EVENT will make its debut at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, occupying portions of the Sands Expo & Convention Centre for a three-day celebration of Disney storytelling. The inaugural Asia Pacific edition of the fan event is set to bring together attendees from across the region for showcases, exclusive presentations, special announcements, shopping and entertainment.

D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will take over parts of Sands Expo & Convention Centre from June 25-27, 2027. Fans will be able to purchase their tickets in November this year.

Bringing together Disney fans from across Asia Pacific and beyond, the first-ever D23 Asia will be a three-day celebration of Disney storytelling, creativity and innovation, featuring immersive experiences, exclusive showcases, special announcements, shopping, entertainment and more. Building on the legacy of D23 fan events in Anaheim and around the world, the Singapore edition will offer a uniquely Asian experience while staying true to the scale, excitement and fan-first spirit that defines D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Information on ticketing and programming will be announced soon at D23asia.com and @D23Asia on Instagram.

About D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is a one-of-a-kind, multi-day fan experience that will showcase the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across the worlds of Disney. D23 Asia will feature three packed days of showcases with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.

About D23

The name 'D23' pays homage to the exciting journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney's over 100-year history. Made by fans, for fans, D23 provides more of what you love, whether that be timeless Disney classics, heartwarming Pixar stories, heroic Marvel blockbusters, the epic world of Star Wars, or all of the above. If you're passionate about the parks, captivated by the characters, or the ultimate collector, D23 is your community for everything Disney. D23 is THE place to share your love of Disney – it's where Disney fans belong.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences.

About Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd

Since its opening in 2010, Marina Bay Sands has stood as an architectural marvel and the crown jewel in Singapore's skyline. Home to the world's most spectacular rooftop infinity pool and approximately 1,850 rooms and suites, the integrated resort offers exceptional dining, shopping, meeting and entertainment choices, complete with a year-round calendar of signature events.

Marina Bay Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen to serve its people, communities and environment. It drives social impact through its community engagement programme, Sands Cares, and leads environmental stewardship through its global sustainability programme, Sands ECO360.

For more information, visit www.marinabaysands.com.

Additional details on ticketing and programming for D23 ASIA are expected to be announced through the event's official channels ahead of the Singapore gathering, which follows the format established by D23 fan events held in Anaheim and other locations worldwide.

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